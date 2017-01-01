3 people killed in Lauderdale County UTV accident

3 people are dead in Lauderdale County after a Polaris Ranger ran off the road and hit a tree.



The accident happened on County Road 547 near Rogersville.



Fatalities include:

Rickey Neal Smith, 57-years-old, from Rogersville

Shanna Thornton Smith, 37-years-old, from Anderson

Christopher Dewayne Holt, 42-years-old, from Rogersville

A 4th person, Angie Smith, is in the hospital. She is in critical condition.



A UTV is a Utility Task Vehicle. A UTV is generally larger than an ATV.



The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation.



No one in the vehicle was wearing a helmet or seat belt.



A preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor.

