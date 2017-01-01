3 people killed in Lauderdale County UTV accident - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

3 people killed in Lauderdale County UTV accident

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

3 people are dead in Lauderdale County after a Polaris Ranger ran off the road and hit a tree. 

The accident happened on County Road 547 near Rogersville.

Fatalities include:

  • Rickey Neal Smith, 57-years-old, from Rogersville
  • Shanna Thornton Smith, 37-years-old, from Anderson
  • Christopher Dewayne Holt, 42-years-old, from Rogersville

A 4th person, Angie Smith, is in the hospital. She is in critical condition. 

A UTV is a Utility Task Vehicle. A UTV is generally larger than an ATV. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation. 

No one in the vehicle was wearing a helmet or seat belt. 

A preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly