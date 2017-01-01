Family escapes Huntsville house fire

A Huntsville family is safe after evacuating a burning home on Sunday afternoon.



Firefighters responded to the home off Ashland Drive just after noon.



An investigation is underway, but it appears the fire may have started in the garage.



The fire spread to the second story of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring homes and apartments.



The homeowner tells WAFF 48 News that the family was inside the home at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out without injury.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48