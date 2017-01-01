5-year-old killed at Athens New Year's Eve party

A man is in custody after allegedly killing a 5-year-old girl by firing rounds at a New Year's Eve party.

Fidel Rodriguez Canchola has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident. The man, who is a friend of the victim's family, was allegedly firing the rounds in his yard when the girl ran into the line of fire.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Deputies with the Limestone Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Buckskin Drive just after midnight.

The victim had been shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses report hearing gunshots from down the street just after midnight. Investigators found .22 caliber shell casings at the scene and, after interviewing several subjects, determined Canchola to be responsible.

Canchola left the scene before deputies arrived. He was later apprehended at his home on Sunday morning.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.

