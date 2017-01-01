James Clemens Band puts on show in London

The James Clemens Marching Band traveled more than 4,000 miles to be part of the 2017 New Year's Day Parade in London.



The school was among several United States high schools to be invited to the celebration.



The parade commentators commended the band for its performance and showmanship. The trip provided one of the biggest audiences for the school's band to date, and was the first trip overseas for a number of students.







The band performed a space-themed show titled "Heroes from Space."





Watch the video above to enjoy the band's performance. On a mobile device? Click here to watch.



