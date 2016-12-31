Bartenders and law enforcement warn not to drink and drive

Restaurant and bar owners are urging folks to stay safe while celebrating the New Years Eve, especially if they’re drinking. One Huntsville brewery, Straight To Ale, offered WAFF 48 plenty of recommendations for keeping safety a number one priority.



First, remember if you're out toasting to the new year -- a sober, designated driver can help get you home. Another option is asking a bartender or anybody who works at the establishment you’re at to call you a cab.



Leslie Bruton with Straight To Ale says her number one recommendation is as easy as the touch of a button.

“We do not want anyone to drive drunk because that endangers everyone around you,” Bruton said. “So we recommend the easiest thing to do is download the Uber app. You can put in your credit card information while you're sober, and when you're drunk all you have to do is tell Uber where you are, and the app takes care of the rest. You don't have to fool with having cash or anything like that,” she said.



State Trooper Curtis Summerville said it’s easier to have somebody pick you up, rather than “wait to sober up.” He said that process can be deceiving and usually takes longer than you’d think, which can lead to trouble.



Trooper Summerville said law enforcement agencies will be out in full force New Year's Eve, and hopes their sheer presence will serve as a reminder of the risks.



“It’s not our goal to throw people in jail over the holiday period, we just want to change behavior,” Trooper Summerville said.



“If we can get out there and not take a single person to jail or not write a single ticket, we feel our goals have been achieved in terms of, we're promoting safety,” he said.



60 percent of people killed in car accidents last year, weren’t wearing a seatbelt, he adds. So when you hop into the drivers or passengers side of a vehicle tonight, remember to buckle up.



