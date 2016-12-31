Tigers talk injuries ahead of Sugar Bowl

Due to some rainy conditions at Tulane University, The Auburn Tigers held practice Saturday afternoon at the New Orleans Saints Practice indoor practice facility. Earlier Saturday, a number of Tigers offensive players met with the media to discuss their matchup with Oklahoma Monday night.

"Everyone's been practicing real good," Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson said Saturday. "We had about five days off. Bottom line to it is that we're ready to play a game. Practice is fun, but the games are what you really live for. It's been a long time since playing a game, so it's time to get it going."

Auburn will also be close to 100 percent healthy heading into Monday.

"It's really exciting, because like I said, having a healthy offense, because there's no telling what we could do when we're all healthy," Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway said.

"Yea this game could be big for us come next season. We are the last game before the National Championship. Beating a high ranked team could put us in a good place come next season."

One big addition Monday, the return of quarterback Sean White.

"Injuries are part of the game and you want to be 100 percent and sometimes you can't," White said. "I wanted to be out there with my teammates and sometimes to a fault in the Georgia game. At the same time, I wanted to out there with my teammates because I love them so much. You gotta fight through it. Its a week to week thing in the SEC and you're gonna have some nicks and bruises."

Auburn and Oklahoma kick off Monday night at 7:30. Stay with WAFF on air and online for all your Sugar Bowl coverage.



Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.