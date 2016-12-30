1 dead in I-565 wreck

A person is dead following an accident on I-565 Friday night.



Officials responded to the accident near Exit 1 around 7:30p.m. Friday.



Initial reports from investigators indicate a stalled car was hit from behind.

All but one EB lane closed on 565 at I65 due to traffic accident. Avoid if possible. pic.twitter.com/cwD7P2q3AX — WAFF 48 (@waff48) December 31, 2016



A second person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



WAFF 48 is working to gather more details.



