1 dead in I-565 wreck

First Alert Weather Day

1 dead in I-565 wreck

Wreck on I-565 (Source: WAFF) Wreck on I-565 (Source: WAFF)

A person is dead following an accident on I-565 Friday night. 

Officials responded to the accident near Exit 1 around 7:30p.m. Friday.

Initial reports from investigators indicate a stalled car was hit from behind.


A second person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WAFF 48 is working to gather more details. 
 

