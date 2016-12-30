Jackson County man arrested after nearly hitting two officers

A Jackson County man now faces formal criminal charges related to a pre-Christmas police chase.



Sheriff's officials say the suspect was being pulled over for an expired tag.



Corey Martin Rogers is now charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, as well as weapons and drug charges.



Sheriff's officials say the downtown Stevenson chase happened just a couple days before Christmas.



Officials report the suspect led them on a twenty-minute chase before losing deputies.



It's believed Rogers then stole a car and was spotted and later wrecked the vehicle near the railroad tracks at County Road 45.



Rogers nearly hit a Stevenson officer as well as a deputy.



Sheriff's officials say they found Rogers hiding in a shed with a pistol and drug paraphernalia.



Officials also say he was facing a felony outstanding warrant.



“He had a warrant that was issued for shooting into an unoccupied residence. I think it was a residence of his ex-girlfriend or ex-wife,” says Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.



Rogers was placed in the Jackson County Jail on just over 15-thousand dollars bond.



Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48