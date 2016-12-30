Jackson County man arrested after nearly hitting two officers - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County man arrested after nearly hitting two officers

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Jackson County man now faces formal criminal charges related to a pre-Christmas police chase.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect was being pulled over for an expired tag.

Corey Martin Rogers is now charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, as well as weapons and drug charges.

Sheriff's officials say the downtown Stevenson chase happened just a couple days before Christmas.

Officials report the suspect led them on a twenty-minute chase before losing deputies.

It's believed Rogers then stole a car and was spotted and later wrecked the vehicle near the railroad tracks at County Road 45.

Rogers nearly hit a Stevenson officer as well as a deputy.

Sheriff's officials say they found Rogers hiding in a shed with a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Officials also say he was facing a felony outstanding warrant.

“He had a warrant that was issued for shooting into an unoccupied residence.  I think it was a residence of his ex-girlfriend or ex-wife,” says Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Rogers was placed in the Jackson County Jail on just over 15-thousand dollars bond.
 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Victim in Guntersville motorcycle accident identified

    Victim in Guntersville motorcycle accident identified

    Monday, April 3 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:55:20 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

  • Gas stations robbed in Madison County, Ardmore

    Gas stations robbed in Madison County, Ardmore

    Monday, April 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-04-03 23:36:38 GMT
    The Chevron on Main Street in Ardmore, Tennessee was robbed. (Source: WAFF)The Chevron on Main Street in Ardmore, Tennessee was robbed. (Source: WAFF)

    Two gas stations in nearby areas were robbed within a few hours of each other Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Two gas stations in nearby areas were robbed within a few hours of each other Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Bellefonte sale could take up to 2 years; comments sought

    Bellefonte sale could take up to 2 years; comments sought

    Monday, April 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-04-03 23:01:23 GMT
    Bellefonte Nuclear Plant (Source: WAFF)Bellefonte Nuclear Plant (Source: WAFF)

    It could take two years before the transfer of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County to its new owners is complete.

    More >>

    It could take two years before the transfer of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County to its new owners is complete.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly