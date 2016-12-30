Hartselle burglars caught on camera; 1 arrested

Police say one suspect is in custody after two men were caught on camera breaking into a home and stealing a gun and boat motor.

The Hartselle homeowner said didn't just break in once. They did it twice on two separate days.

Rodney Oliver said the thieves made off with over $3,000 worth of items from his home, and he caught it all on his home security system.

“I thought it was the same bunch, but looking at the camera I realized it wasn't. It was a different fella. I've never seen the truck or the guy before. I wanted to chase him down, but didn't know who I was chasing,” said Oliver.

The surveillance video shows a man walking across the lawn in a hoody. Oliver says he broke in through the back door and stole his rifle and food from his freezer.

The very next day, a thief in a truck pulled up. He first checked to see if anyone was home, then walks around back, and you see him lift a large heavy object and put it into the back of his pickup truck.

Oliver said it was the $2,000 motor to his boat. Oliver said he and his daughter missed catching the thieves in the act BOTH times, by only mere minutes.

“My daughter missed the first robbers only by a few minutes, she stopped here while I was at work. And it wasn't just a little while after she left and they broke in,” said Oliver.

Oliver said one of the thieves tried to cut the cords on his security cameras, but luckily one was left intact and Oliver’s cameras caught the two men in the act.

Oliver has filed a police report and turned over his surveillance footage to the Decatur Police, who have jurisdiction over where he lives in Hartselle, and hopes they can identify and arrest the men responsible.

Decatur police said on Jan. 9 that one suspect is in custody. He was identified as Matthew Garrison.

