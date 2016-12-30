Farmers getting relief with New USDA Loan Policy

Farmers are getting some relief from the federal government. No one will be denied a farm loan for the next four months. Those who suffered from the extreme drought have Congress to thank for passing a budget provision.



Markel Behel, a Farmer in Lauderdale county said he is absolutely going to take advantage of the new policy. For 19 weeks he didn't see any rain so he described this year as a disaster. In fact, in his 47 years of farming he had the worst corn crop ever.



Behel had intentions to grow a thousand acres of wheat but since it was so dry he knew nothing would come up.



He added he only has half of the hay he normally has to feed his cattle going into the winter. He said most farmers will have to use loans to make ends meet. However, people will still have to qualify.



It’s based off how many acres you farm and how many head of cattle you own. This new policy is a huge victory in the farming community to meet the spike in loan demand.



"A lot of people don't understand the drought and what it can do to us but years like this will cause a lot of farmers not to survive they won't be able to go another year,” Behel said.



Farmers have until April 28th. The loans are made possible by using future funding.



