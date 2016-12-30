Sex offender back in jail after allegedly beating pregnant girlf - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Sex offender back in jail after allegedly beating pregnant girlfriend

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
Caterrius Spangler (Source: Florence Police) Caterrius Spangler (Source: Florence Police)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Lauderdale County Sex Offender is back behind bars. Florence police said Caterrius Spangler hit his pregnant girlfriend sending her to ECM hospital.
 
Investigators said she was struck across the stomach and face as well as being choked. He is charged with Domestic Violence third and domestic violence by suffocation or strangulation.
 
According to court documents, four years ago Spangler had been convicted of raping two 12-year-old girls.
 
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.
 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Victim in Guntersville motorcycle accident identified

    Victim in Guntersville motorcycle accident identified

    Monday, April 3 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:55:20 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

  • Gas stations robbed in Madison County, Ardmore

    Gas stations robbed in Madison County, Ardmore

    Monday, April 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-04-03 23:36:38 GMT
    The Chevron on Main Street in Ardmore, Tennessee was robbed. (Source: WAFF)The Chevron on Main Street in Ardmore, Tennessee was robbed. (Source: WAFF)

    Two gas stations in nearby areas were robbed within a few hours of each other Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Two gas stations in nearby areas were robbed within a few hours of each other Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Bellefonte sale could take up to 2 years; comments sought

    Bellefonte sale could take up to 2 years; comments sought

    Monday, April 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-04-03 23:01:23 GMT
    Bellefonte Nuclear Plant (Source: WAFF)Bellefonte Nuclear Plant (Source: WAFF)

    It could take two years before the transfer of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County to its new owners is complete.

    More >>

    It could take two years before the transfer of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County to its new owners is complete.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly