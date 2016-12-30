North Alabama toddler dies after beating; suspect to be charged with capital murder

A toddler in Albertville has died following a severe beating last week. The Albertville man arrested in this case will now face upgraded charges.

Police say 27-year-old Sebastian Diego Sebastian beat the 3-year-old girl so badly she was taken to Marshall South Medical Center then transferred to Children's Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition. Police confirm the girl died at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police said the alleged incident happened sometime Thursday night.

Sebastian was arrested Friday morning at his apartment at the Pine Ridge Colony complex on Greenview Drive.

Police said they determined quickly the girl had been abused and suspected Sebastian of causing her injuries. Detectives began the investigation with help from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources. They developed enough evidence for an arrest warrant against Sebastian.

Sebastian was originally charged with aggravated child abuse. Warrants for a capital murder charge were drafted on Tuesday.

Sebastian as originally taken to the Marshall County Jail. Police said he has since been transferred to the Blount County Jail "for his safety."

Police said an autopsy was performed Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

