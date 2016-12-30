2 arrested for DeKalb County church burglaries

Two men have been arrested in connection to a number of church thefts in DeKalb County.



Deputies stopped a van matching descriptions of a suspicious vehicle on January 3rd.

A large radiator, steel wheel, tools and wire cutters were all found inside the vehicle.



Anthony Collins and James Edward Barron were both arrested and charged with unlawful possession of burglar tools.



Evidence connected the two men to the church burglaries was later discovered in the vehicle.



Barron and Collins have also been charged with theft of property.



Air conditioning units from area churches started disappearing in December.



One pastor says he's not surprised in this day and time, but he also has a message for the person who stole two of their units.



Skirum United Methodist Church in Crossville now has a new air conditioner after recently having its old one stolen.



They're not alone.



Bethel Baptist Church in Geraldine is also a victim.



Pastor Byron Fricks says they discovered a unit at the church stolen recently on a Sunday morning and made out a report with the sheriff's department.



By the time they got back that night for Sunday evening services the vandals came back and stole a second unit.



Fricks they had two Sunday weekend services in the cold because of the thefts but the pastor feels it's important to handle this in a Christian way.



“We understand that we have to be compassionate. We've got to be loving. We don't know what that person's situation is. I know that it's terrible that they did that. But we need to pray for that person that they'll get their life right that they'll change their ways and not do that anymore,” said Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Byron Fricks.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

