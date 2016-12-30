Wounded Tigers back in action ahead of Sugar Bowl

The media not allowed to see Auburn practice Friday, but on Thursday, the Tigers went through practice at Tulane's beautiful football facility. What's even more beautiful, a healthy bunch of Tiger players.

?? | The Tigers were back to the grind Thursday for @SugarBowlNola practice.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/AI5Ri19awX — Auburn Football (@FootballAU) December 30, 2016

At one time, the Tigers had nine key players missing due to injury. One of those players, H-back Chandler Cox, who's happy he and his teammates are as close to 100 percent at they possibly could be.

It feels great," Cox said Thursday after practice. " At the end of last year we had a few banged up guys including myself. Having everyone back and healthy, that's dangerous. Like you guys saw, that's where we were playing our best football at the end of the season with everyone in there."

Auburn and Oklahoma kick off Monday, January 2nd at 7:30.



