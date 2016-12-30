Decatur Mall announces renovations plans

On Friday, Decatur Mall announced it will be beginning renovations to improve the interior and exterior of the property.



Hull Property Group, the company that purchased the mall in February, has been working closely with local leadership to determine the best path forward for the property.

The main renovations include raising the ceilings, installing carpet throughout mall common areas and improving interior lighting.



Additional improvements include installing colorful community murals and historical photographs over vacant spaces. The exterior of the property will also receive major improvements with new signage and upgraded entrances.

“To attract the right kind of tenant and appeal to customers we must first improve the aesthetics and shopping experience," said Jim Hull of Hull Property Group. "We believe that Decatur deserves a first class enclosed shopping mall and that with this investment and continued working partnership with local leadership the ship can be turned around."

Work on the mall will begin the first of the year. Shoppers will notice signs of construction, but the mall and all stores will remain open during normal business hours.



The renovation work is expected to be completed early summer.

