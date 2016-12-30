Morning Headlines: Local sober rides on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Local sober rides on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Thousands of you are expected to pack bars, breweries, and other parties to bring in the New Year Saturday night. But do you have safe plan for getting home the morning of January 1? The goal is to have fun, not to become or cause a fatality by drinking and driving.

Russia's foreign minister calls for expulsion of U.S. diplomats

Russia’s foreign minister has suggested expelling 35 U.S. diplomats in response to sanctions against the country. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the request has been submitted to President Vladimir Putin.

Rain showers expected for the weekend

Temperatures will be close to freezing as you head out the door this morning , and patchy frost can be expected. There’s also a north wind at 5-10 mph which is making it feel more like the mid-20s. That wind won’t be nearly as breezy today as it was Thursday expect it to stay in the 5-10 mph range all day.

