Local sober rides on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Thousands of you are expected to pack bars, breweries, and other parties to bring in the New Year Saturday night. But do you have safe plan for getting home the morning of January 1?

The goal is to have fun, not to become or cause a fatality by drinking and driving. So here are some your options to ensure you and everyone else who's ringing in the new year make it home safely. If you need a ride home, this is the first New Years you can use Uber in the Huntsville metro area.

If you've never used the app before, your first ride is free. Also, keep in mind surge rates may apply considering the high volume of passengers on this Saturday and Sunday.

If you decide to get a taxi, go ahead and figure which company you want to use and have that number in your phone before you go out. Also, Bradford Health Services and is offering free taxi rides from public businesses. Their number is 256-461-7272 .   

Huntsville's Morris, King and Hood Law Firm will be offering free taxi and tow services during the holiday weekend too.

And no matter what your plans are it's good to have a friend or family on standby in case of an emergency.    

Calculate Huntsville Uber Prices click here

To view holiday driving tips from AAA Alabama click here

