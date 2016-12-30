Beer Predictions

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...More >>
One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.More >>
Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon. A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m.More >>
Progress is being made in the fight against childhood cancers, but much still needs to be done. According to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer.More >>
After a beautiful Sunday we will have increasing clouds tonight with a few showers and storms over NW Alabama by 10 p.m. Additional showers and storms will move through for the Monday morning commute.More >>
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.More >>
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!More >>
