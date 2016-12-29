AL Ethics Commission investigating alleged fireworks monopoly in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

AL Ethics Commission investigating alleged fireworks monopoly in Florence

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Ethics Commission seems to be investigating a former Florence mayor and city council members over an ordinance that some feel creates a monopoly in the firework business.

The complaint was filed by Andrew Sorrell. He said the investigator has called him, and a letter has been sent to those in question.

Sorrell said he filed the complaint after the Florence city council passed an ordinance where only TNT Fireworks would qualify for a permanent shop to sell fireworks in the city. He also says TNT made large political donations before and after that vote.

READ MORE: Ethics complaint filed against Florence mayor, councilmen over alleged 'fireworks monopoly'

Sorrell has no interest in selling fireworks but is worried about the precedent set by former Mayor Mickey Haddock and four councilmen.

Sorrell said he wants to stand up for the small business at large. He also said he thinks the outcome of the mayoral runoff goes to show the public’s concern about this.

Haddock said he didn't think the ethics commission was investigating. But the letter states they would like to set up a time to call and ask questions. Haddock said he thought this is a normal procedure in an ethics complaint.

Sorrell said the investigator he spoke with said they had launched a formal investigation.

"I told him everything that I knew, gave him contact information for some of the people he needed to contact, so I feel like my tax dollars are finally at work. I'm getting a good investigation out of this,” Sorrell said.

The new Florence mayor said they've only had four meetings so far, and the fireworks ordinance has not yet been on the agenda. He thinks it will come up in discussion in January. If not, it will continue to be an issue until its addressed.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Motorcyclist thrown over cliff near Guntersville State Park

    Motorcyclist thrown over cliff near Guntersville State Park

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:40:12 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

  • One injured in two-vehicle accident on Pulaski Pike

    One injured in two-vehicle accident on Pulaski Pike

    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.  The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.  

    More >>

    One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.  The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.  

    More >>

  • Truck crashes into Northeast Huntsville home

    Truck crashes into Northeast Huntsville home

    Sunday, April 2 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-04-02 20:11:06 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon.  A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m. 

    More >>

    Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon.  A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly