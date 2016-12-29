AL Ethics Commission investigating alleged fireworks monopoly in Florence

The Alabama Ethics Commission seems to be investigating a former Florence mayor and city council members over an ordinance that some feel creates a monopoly in the firework business.

The complaint was filed by Andrew Sorrell. He said the investigator has called him, and a letter has been sent to those in question.

Sorrell said he filed the complaint after the Florence city council passed an ordinance where only TNT Fireworks would qualify for a permanent shop to sell fireworks in the city. He also says TNT made large political donations before and after that vote.

Sorrell has no interest in selling fireworks but is worried about the precedent set by former Mayor Mickey Haddock and four councilmen.

Sorrell said he wants to stand up for the small business at large. He also said he thinks the outcome of the mayoral runoff goes to show the public’s concern about this.

Haddock said he didn't think the ethics commission was investigating. But the letter states they would like to set up a time to call and ask questions. Haddock said he thought this is a normal procedure in an ethics complaint.

Sorrell said the investigator he spoke with said they had launched a formal investigation.

"I told him everything that I knew, gave him contact information for some of the people he needed to contact, so I feel like my tax dollars are finally at work. I'm getting a good investigation out of this,” Sorrell said.

The new Florence mayor said they've only had four meetings so far, and the fireworks ordinance has not yet been on the agenda. He thinks it will come up in discussion in January. If not, it will continue to be an issue until its addressed.

