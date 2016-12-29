Crime Stoppers: Man, woman steal from shopper's purse

In this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, we have some crystal clear surveillance pictures of a man and woman shopping at the Apple Store on Nov 21. We use the word "shopping" loosely because police say the two were using a stolen credit card.

Police say this started when the victim was walking down the aisle of a store, and the suspect brushed up against her. A little later, she noticed that her purse was halfway zipped up and her cell phone and credit cards were missing.

Police say the man in the photo tried to distract the victim while the woman picked her purse. Police say they made off with more than $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise using that card.

It you know these two, there's up to $1,000 in reward money for your anonymous tips if you can lead authorities to them. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. To text or e-mail your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

