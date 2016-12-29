No bond for Sonic murder suspects

Two suspects charged in a drug deal robbery and murder outside a Sonic restaurant in Madison will stay in jail without bond.

Court documents show both Dacedric Ward, 19, and Trevor Cantrell, 22, had an initial court appearance before a judge where they were both declared indigent. Attorneys were appointed to represent them at a preliminary hearing on Jan 9.

Court records show Ward worked as a cook at a Wendy’s restaurant with a salary of $1,000 per month while Cantrell told police he was homeless and worked at a Walmart bakery.

Ward and Cantrell are charged with killing 18-year-old Jason West on Dec. 26 outside Sonic on County Line Road. Court documents show Ward and Cantrell lured West there under the ruse of a drug deal with intentions of robbing him. According to their statements, Ward shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster."

West graduated from James Clemens High School in December. His funeral will be on Jan. 6 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison. Click here for his obituary at Madison Chapel Funeral Home.

