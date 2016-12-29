No bond for Sonic murder suspects - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

No bond for Sonic murder suspects

From the left, Dacedric Ward and Trevor Cantrell (Source: Madison Police Department) From the left, Dacedric Ward and Trevor Cantrell (Source: Madison Police Department)
Jason West (Source: Family) Jason West (Source: Family)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Two suspects charged in a drug deal robbery and murder outside a Sonic restaurant in Madison will stay in jail without bond.

Court documents show both Dacedric Ward, 19, and Trevor Cantrell, 22, had an initial court appearance before a judge where they were both declared indigent. Attorneys were appointed to represent them at a preliminary hearing on Jan 9.

READ MORE: 2 charged with capital murder in teen's shooting at Sonic in Madison

Court records show Ward worked as a cook at a Wendy’s restaurant with a salary of $1,000 per month while Cantrell told police he was homeless and worked at a Walmart bakery.

Ward and Cantrell are charged with killing 18-year-old Jason West on Dec. 26 outside Sonic on County Line Road. Court documents show Ward and Cantrell lured West there under the ruse of a drug deal with intentions of robbing him. According to their statements, Ward shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster."

READ MORE: Police: Teen killed at Sonic by wannabe gangster during bogus drug deal

West graduated from James Clemens High School in December. His funeral will be on Jan. 6 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison. Click here for his obituary at Madison Chapel Funeral Home.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:12:11 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

  • Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:58:50 GMT
    Source: WikiCommonsSource: WikiCommons
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>

  • David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:27:06 GMT

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly