1 killed in Marshall County wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 killed in Marshall County wreck

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Marshall County man on Wednesday, December 28 on Simpson Point Road at 6:15 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tell us George Randall Webb, 66, of Grant was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Webb was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just six miles west of Grant.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:12:11 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

  • Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:58:50 GMT
    Source: WikiCommonsSource: WikiCommons
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>

  • David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:27:06 GMT

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly