1 killed in Marshall County wreck

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Marshall County man on Wednesday, December 28 on Simpson Point Road at 6:15 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tell us George Randall Webb, 66, of Grant was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Webb was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just six miles west of Grant.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

