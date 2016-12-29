Dynetics Acquires Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Dynetics Acquires Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC

Posted by Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Dynetics, Inc. acquired Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC. (AMS).  On January 2, 2017, AMS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynetics, Inc. 

AMS was a joint venture between Dynetics and the Camber Corporation which has supported various government customers to include the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center and the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center.

“Dynetics is pleased to transition AMS to a wholly-owned subsidiary. The expertise and value they will provide is a welcomed addition to the Dynetics portfolio,” said David King, Dynetics Chief Executive Officer.

Dynetics has named Cindy Griner to lead AMS as the president.  Griner graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics and the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a master’s in electrical engineering.

Griner, a 34-year veteran of Dynetics, is currently the manager of the Engineering Services and Solutions Division.She will succeed Tim Kirkpatrick, the current president.

“We express our sincere gratitude to Tim for his service over the past 18 months and wish him the best in his upcoming endeavors,” said King.

AMS is located on the Dynetics campus in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park. 

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:12:11 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.  . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

    More >>

  • Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:58:50 GMT
    Source: WikiCommonsSource: WikiCommons
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...More >>

  • David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-01 22:27:06 GMT

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly