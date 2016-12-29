Dynetics Acquires Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC

Dynetics, Inc. acquired Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC. (AMS). On January 2, 2017, AMS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynetics, Inc.

AMS was a joint venture between Dynetics and the Camber Corporation which has supported various government customers to include the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center and the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center.

“Dynetics is pleased to transition AMS to a wholly-owned subsidiary. The expertise and value they will provide is a welcomed addition to the Dynetics portfolio,” said David King, Dynetics Chief Executive Officer.

Dynetics has named Cindy Griner to lead AMS as the president. Griner graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics and the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a master’s in electrical engineering.

Griner, a 34-year veteran of Dynetics, is currently the manager of the Engineering Services and Solutions Division.She will succeed Tim Kirkpatrick, the current president.

“We express our sincere gratitude to Tim for his service over the past 18 months and wish him the best in his upcoming endeavors,” said King.

AMS is located on the Dynetics campus in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48