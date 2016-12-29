VIDEO: Two 18-wheelers crash, hit Jackson County gas station - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

VIDEO: Two 18-wheelers crash, hit Jackson County gas station

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Stevenson police confirmed two 18-wheeler trucks collided in front of a Texaco gas station off Highway 72 on Thursday morning.

According to police, a tractor trailer hauling waste was traveling west on Highway 72 in Stevenson when it turned to enter the MJ Fuel service station. Police say the driver apparently did not see another 18-wheeler entering the location as he smashed into the rear of the truck, sending it into the gas station.

The driver of the truck that hit the building sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The other driver was not injured.

Fire crews spread absorbent materials to gather fuel leaking from one of the trucks.

Surveillance video of the crash seen above was provided by MJ Fuel Food Mart.

