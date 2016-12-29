VIDEO: Two 18-wheelers crash, hit Jackson County gas station - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

VIDEO: Two 18-wheelers crash, hit Jackson County gas station

A tractor trailer crashed into another, sending it into a gas station in Stevenson. (Source: WAFF) A tractor trailer crashed into another, sending it into a gas station in Stevenson. (Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Stevenson police confirmed two 18-wheeler trucks collided in front of a Texaco gas station off Highway 72 on Thursday morning.

According to police, a tractor trailer hauling waste was traveling west on Highway 72 in Stevenson when it turned to enter the MJ Fuel service station. Police say the driver apparently did not see another 18-wheeler entering the location as he smashed into the rear of the truck, sending it into the gas station.

The driver of the truck that hit the building sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The other driver was not injured.

Fire crews spread absorbent materials to gather fuel leaking from one of the trucks.

Surveillance video of the crash seen above was provided by MJ Fuel Food Mart.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Motorcyclist thrown over cliff near Guntersville State Park

    Motorcyclist thrown over cliff near Guntersville State Park

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:40:12 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

    A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a guardrail and being thrown over the side of a cliff near Guntersville State Park. You are looking at exclusive pictures of the scene sent in by a viewer. We're told that the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital via air ambulance. Our Stephen McLamb is on the scene gathering more information. We alert you here and on our mobile app with more information as we learn it. Tune into WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. for the l...

    More >>

  • One injured in two-vehicle accident on Pulaski Pike

    One injured in two-vehicle accident on Pulaski Pike

    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.  The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.  

    More >>

    One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.  The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road.  

    More >>

  • Truck crashes into Northeast Huntsville home

    Truck crashes into Northeast Huntsville home

    Sunday, April 2 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-04-02 20:11:06 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon.  A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m. 

    More >>

    Homeowners inside a house in Northeast Huntsville got quite the surprise Sunday afternoon.  A Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and struck a home at 1731 Oakwood Avenue just after 2 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly