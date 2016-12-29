South AL couple sues Morgan County Sheriff for traffic accident - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

South AL couple sues Morgan County Sheriff for traffic accident

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Bay Minette couple has filed a lawsuit against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin for injuries they received in a wreck when Franklin pulled in front of the couple while she was turning into a south Alabama gas station, according to the lawsuit and an accident report.

Insurance claim filed by Morgan County Commission office with Meadowbrook Insurance Group says that Franklin was attempting a left turn into a gas station and did not see the second vehicle coming over the crest of the hill.

The lawsuit, filed by Hubbard Hall and Martha Hall in Baldwin County on Sept. 14, asks for an unspecified amount of compensation for the injuries and damages the couple suffered in the June 7 wreck they claim was caused by Franklin’s negligence and recklessness.

The Decatur Daily reached out to Sheriff Franklin, who responded writing, “We are involved in litigation regarding that wreck, so I cannot comment on that,” Franklin said in a text message. “You have the county’s records and see that I complied with all procedures.”

The sheriff’s Ford Explorer valued at $16,450 sustained $7,553.06 in damage, according to the insurance claim. Meadowbrook paid $6,553.06 on the claim and the county paid a $1,000 deductible to Cockrell’s Body Shop in Bay Minette for repairing the vehicle.

Baldwin County Circuit Court has scheduled a status conference for the case for 9 a.m. March 20 at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette. 
 
