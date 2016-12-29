Morning Headlines: Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher dies

Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher dies

Screen and stage icon Debbie Reynolds has died one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher died, according to Variety. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety. Citing their sources, the LA Times reports Reynolds was hospitalized earlier Wednesday complaining of breathing problems. She was 84 years old.

US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks

U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response to alleged Russian meddling that would ensure the U.S. takes action before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Lows near freezing tonight, tomorrow

A northwest wind between 15-20 MPH will usher in cooler and drier air. Thursday's high will be limited to the mid-50s with lows just below freezing on Friday morning. A Wind Advisory is effect today mainly for higher elevations east of I-65. Wind gusts may reach upwards of 40 MPH. A sunny and cool Friday is likely the last dry day before higher rain chances this weekend into next week.

