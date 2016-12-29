Morning Headlines: Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after da - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Morning Headlines: Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher dies

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Actress Debbie Reynolds has died. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(WAFF) -

Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher dies

Screen and stage icon Debbie Reynolds has died one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher died, according to Variety. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety. Citing their sources, the LA Times reports Reynolds was hospitalized earlier Wednesday complaining of breathing problems. She was 84 years old. 

US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks

U.S. senators visiting eastern European allies to discuss security issues called for sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. Their demands came amid ongoing discussions among U.S. officials on an imminent response to alleged Russian meddling that would ensure the U.S. takes action before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Lows near freezing tonight, tomorrow

A northwest wind between 15-20 MPH will usher in cooler and drier air. Thursday's high will be limited to the mid-50s with lows just below freezing on Friday morning. A Wind Advisory is effect today mainly for higher elevations east of I-65. Wind gusts may reach upwards of 40 MPH. A sunny and cool Friday is likely the last dry day before higher rain chances this weekend into next week. 

  • Serious two-vehicle accident at Ryland Pike and Hwy 72

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:12 PM EDT
    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.

  • Harbor Freight shoppers may be due a refund

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:58 PM EDT
    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular price.
  • David: Sunny skies Sunday, storms move in Monday

    Saturday, April 1 2017 6:27 PM EDT

    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You'll probably want to a light jacket if you're going out as we'll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

