Huntsville NWS says emergency systems working properly

Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East. The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. One person had to be extracted from a vehicle. WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available. . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East. The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. One person had to be extracted from a vehicle. WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available. . Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop.More >>
Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You’ll probably want to a light jacket if you’re going out as we’ll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop.More >>
A Limestone County man was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Kenneth Russell Holder, 56, of Elkmont crashed his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle near the 354-mile marker of Interstate 65, just north of Athens.More >>
A Limestone County man was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Kenneth Russell Holder, 56, of Elkmont crashed his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle near the 354-mile marker of Interstate 65, just north of Athens.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>