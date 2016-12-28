Huntsville NWS says emergency systems working properly

When severe weather hit on Nov. 29, weather radio systems were knocked out and many people across the Valley reported they didn't hear any sirens.

The telephone lines used by NOAA Weather Radio system were knocked down that night, rendering weather radios useless for the night. Chris Darden of the National Weather Service in Huntsville said this is a rare occurrence, but the lines were repaired shortly after.

"The phone lines have been repaired, the power pole is back up, and we're good to go," said Darden.

People also reported that they never heard warning sirens in certain parts of the Valley.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which has more than 100 sirens to alert people in Limestone, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Morgan counties, states all of their sirens sounded. However, some may have had issues with their bearings that allow them to rotate.

They issued the following statement Wednesday:

We received a report that sirens were not functioning during the recent severe weather event. Public safety is our primary concern, and we can confirm that all 104 sirens sounded properly when the County Emergency Management Agencies activated them. We are conducting maintenance to upgrade the rotating bearing on all the sirens. We have less than 20 sirens to upgrade and we can replace 3-4 per sirens day. The work will be completed in early January. The public may not have heard a siren turning as expected and assumed it was not functioning.

Should any of the systems fail, it's important to have a backup when you know severe weather is coming.

"One thing we always emphasize to folks is that you should always have multiple ways to get weather information," said Darden.

Other ways to receive notification include TV and traditional radio, as well as mobile alerts from weather apps like WAFF’s weather app for your smartphone or tablet.

Darden said the National Weather Service is actively testing a backup plan to their weather radio system that relies on 4G cellular systems as a backup. They hope to have the backup system in place within the next couple of months.

