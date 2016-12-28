Lauderdale, Colbert counties offering online pistol permits appl - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lauderdale, Colbert counties offering online pistol permits applications in 2017

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Getting a pistol permit is about to get a lot easier in some parts of north Alabama. Lauderdale and Colbert counties will offer online registration in 2017.

The sheriff said the background checks won't change. They'll just be more convenient for the public.

People will go through the same process as if they were filling out the paperwork in person at the courthouse. It will then be sent off electronically to be checked by the national crime information center, helping the sheriff's departments skip a visit.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said it should cut down on the foot traffic. Now people will just have to make one trip to get their picture made.

“They can fill out online at night and not have to come up here, take off work, and come up and fill it out then wait and come back and miss that much more work," Williamson said.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office states you can also set up specifically how you'd like to be notified when to go to the courthouse for the permit.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richey Richard said it will prevent people from having to make too many trips to the courthouse. He said they just fill it out and pay online, then go to the sheriff's office for the photo after it's approved.

“I don’t know if it will make that many more people want to get them. We have quite a few people in Lauderdale County that have permits now," Richard said.

Lauderdale County has given more than 5,500 permits so far this year. In Colbert County, it’s close to 4,000.

