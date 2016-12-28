Police: Teen killed at Sonic by wannabe gangster during bogus drug deal

A police report sheds new light on what led to Monday's deadly shooting at the Sonic on Old County Line Road.

READ MORE: 2 charged with capital murder in teen's shooting at Sonic in Madison

Police responded to a shooting call at the restaurant that afternoon. Responding officers found 18-year-old Jason Ender West lying behind the restaurant. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

West was still alive at time but died at Huntsville Hospital.

Police say witnesses told them a Nisan drove up to meet with West and rolled down the window. Witnesses say he was shot, and the car drove off.

According to the police report, West had a prescription bottle of Alprazolam under someone else's name.

Police say they called a number on his cell phone log and made contact with someone calling himself Trevor Davis. This turned out to be Trevor Davis Cantrell, one of the suspects.

According to the police report, Cantrell agreed to meet with investigators for questioning but wasn't at the right Walmart he led them to. When police called him back, he told them the correct location. Huntsville officers took him into custody until Madison officers could get there for questioning.

Cantrell and a female friend, who was not charged, were found with a vehicle that matched the description. Bullets but no gun were found inside. This included a spent .25 shell casing.

The female said her boyfriend, Dacedric Deshun Ward, was driving the car earlier that day. She told investigators where to find him.

Police say when they took Ward into custody, he had marijuana and Xanax.

According to the report, Cantrell admitted he set up the meeting under the pretext of selling West 89 Xanax pills for $300. He allegedly said the drug deal was a ruse and they really intended to rob West, but he didn't know Ward would shoot him.

Cantrell said when they got to Sonic, West gave them the $300, and Ward shot him.

"Trevor said Ward told him he shot West so everyone would know he was a gangster," the report states.

Cantrell showed investigators $24 and said that was all Ward gave him for setting up the robbery.

Both suspects told investigators they could find the pistol their home on Sweet Hollow Way. Police secured a search warrant and found the gun.

Cantrell and Ward are both charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48