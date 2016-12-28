Murdered wife's son awarded $1.25M In wrongful death lawsuit

A Marshall County man won a $1.25 million judgment against the man convicted of killing his mother in Etowah County.

Roy Thomas Smith Jr. is now spending life without parole for the 2010 murder of Carla Parton Smith. Family members believe Smith killed his wife out of fear of the financial and property losses in the couples divorce proceedings.

READ MORE: Etowah Co. jury finds man guilty in wife's death

Carla Smith's son, Michael Shawn Stone, filed the lawsuit for his mother. He sees his father-in-law as greedy. He says Smith didn't attend his mother’s funeral, offered no help in funeral costs, and even tried to get her last paycheck from her employer.

Stone says Smith has no remorse.

The courts have now ruled in favor of his wife's family.

Stone says there's no closure with this judgement.

He urges people in abusive relationships to find a way out.

