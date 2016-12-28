Murdered wife's son awarded $1.25M In wrongful death lawsuit - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Murdered wife's son awarded $1.25M In wrongful death lawsuit

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
A Marshall County man won a $1.25 million judgment against the man convicted of killing his mother in Etowah County.

Roy Thomas Smith Jr. is now spending life without parole for the 2010 murder of Carla Parton Smith. Family members believe Smith killed his wife out of fear of the financial and property losses in the couples divorce proceedings.

Carla Smith's son, Michael Shawn Stone, filed the lawsuit for his mother. He sees his father-in-law as greedy. He says Smith didn't attend his mother’s funeral, offered no help in funeral costs, and even tried to get her last paycheck from her employer.

Stone says Smith has no remorse.

The courts have now ruled in favor of his wife's family.

Stone says there's no closure with this judgement.

He urges people in abusive relationships to find a way out.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a major two-vehicle accident that happened at Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East.  The accident occurred just before 7 p.m.  One person had to be extracted from a vehicle.  WAFF is on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

    If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30 percent back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought by an Ohio law firm, accused the company of misleading sale prices. A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a sale price when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular pri...
    Skies will remain clear this evening and temperatures will fall quickly as the sun sets. You'll probably want to a light jacket if you're going out as we'll be into the 50s after 8 p.m. Lows should fall into the upper 40s and a few foggy spots may develop. 

