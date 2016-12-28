Fire officials urge fireworks safety, legality before New Year's

Fireworks sales are expected to rise this week in anticipation of New Year's Day. But fire officials warn residents to be careful.

Albertville fire officials say 11,000 people are injured by fireworks and 10 people are killed each year in the United States.

Albertville Assistant Fire Chief Jason Beam said people get hurt most often by trying to relight or stomp put a malfunctioning firework.

“Don't ever approach a firework that didn't perform the way it should because that's when people get injured the most," said Beam.

Fireworks are illegal in many cities. Beam says to contact your local police department for laws in your town.

