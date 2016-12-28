North Huntsville resident worried about crime after deadly shoot - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

North Huntsville resident worried about crime after deadly shooting

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Some people in north Huntsville say they're fed up with crime after police linked a deadly shooting to a five-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead following shooting at Blue Spring and Mastin Lake Road

One of those neighbors, Quentin Burwell, lives right where the crash happened. He rushed home from work after his mother called about the chaotic scene.

"I was wondering, you know, if a bullet had probably came in and hit my mom or my little nephew or something,” said Burwell. “Like, I was kind of scared."

A sport utility vehicle carrying a gunshot victim crashed with four other vehicles at Blue Spring Road near Mastin Lake. Huntsville police believe the man was shot nearby on Blue Haven Drive.

"We can't 100 percent confirm that this is related, but we're thinking that it's probably tied that this victim came from Blue Haven,” said Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Stacy Bates.

The man later died at the hospital.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

But Burwell says the deadly shooting worries him. He said crime in north Huntsville is getting out of hand and is pleading for police to help.

"A couple of years ago, we had a young gentleman got killed right over here. And we have shootings at night, people stealing, beating up girls. It's getting kind of wild,” he said.

He said police should patrol around and check the area more often.

He also believes parents can save their kids from becoming criminals or victims of crime.

"It's all about the parents," he said

Police say they're still searching for the shooter. The only tip they have so far is that the suspect may have been driving a silver or gold Cadillac.

