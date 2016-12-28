1 dead following shooting at Blue Spring and Mastin Lake Road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead following shooting at Blue Spring and Mastin Lake Road

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police say one person is dead after a shooting near Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police shut down the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road just before 12 o'clock after they say they got a call about a traffic accident on Mastin Lake Road at Blue Spring Road just before noon. Police say that crash involved about five cars.

When police arrived they found the passenger in a white Tahoe suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The coroner identified the victim as Tavion Willie, 25, of Huntsville.

Police are checking a scene on Blue Haven where shell casings have been found. They think it may be connected to the victim found in the white Tahoe.

Police say there is no concern that someone is driving around shooting people randomly They are looking for a suspect they believe is driving a gold Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police.

