Car dealer urges buying before 2017 models roll in

Car dealers say now is the best time to buy because they’re in a rush to sell old models to make room for new models that will roll out on Jan.1.

Landers McClarty Jeep Dodge Ram says manufacturers are giving money to dealerships to try and sell their 2016 models to make room for 2017 models. Dealerships pass that money along to car-buyers by offering massive discounts. Those discounts are on used cars as well as new ones.

Barney Lopez, general sales manager at Landers McClarty, said people looking to trade in their vehicles are also smart to do it before the year ends because waiting until the new year means your car will be considered one year older. On top of that, you can take advantage of those big year-end discounts.

“They can save literally thousands. A truck that would have cost you $40,000 last month, right now you can get it for $33 to 34,000,” said Lopez.

Lopez said his dealership is offering discounts anywhere from 18 to 25 percent off their original price.

Lopez said another tip is to shop around, look online and look up values on Kelly Blue Book to make sure you're getting the best deal for your money.

