AL Supreme Court reverses order for Arab to fluoridate water

The state Supreme Court has reversed a judge's decision to return fluoride to Arab’s water. (Source: WAFF)

Fluoride may soon cease to flow in the Arab water system.

The state Supreme Court has reversed a Marshall County judge's ruling ordering the water board to put fluoride back in the water system.

READ MORE: Arab Water Board demands return of fluoride to water supply

Water board officials say they haven't made any changes yet but say it will be a topic of discussion when they meet at their board meeting in January.

The water board elected to remove fluoride from the water supply last fall. The city then stepped in and sued.

READ MORE: City of Arab wants fluoride back in water supply

A Marshall County judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering the board to put fluoride back in the water supply this past spring. The board disagreed with the ruling and won an appeal.

The state Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the court erred both in the issue of the preliminary injunction and also in denying the water board's motion to dismiss the suit.

A local woman, Melissa Thrower, said fluoride causes her health problems and is pleased by the ruling.

“We all have access to toothpaste now and believe that's enough. And putting any chemicals in our water, I think most people would agree the less chemicals, the healthier we are,” Thrower said.

Mayor Bob Joslin declined comment but did say he expects it will be discussed at next Tuesday's council meeting.

READ MORE: Boards unable to agree on adding fluoride to water in Arab

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48