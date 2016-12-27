Marshall County farmer supplying chicken for actor Morgan Spurlock's restaurant

A famous Ohio documentarian is teaming up with a Marshall County chicken farmer to supply his new healthy chicken fast food restaurants.

Morgan Spurlock is best known for his role in "Super Size Me, but recently opened a healthy chicken restaurant in Columbus, Ohio called Holy Chicken. When he got ready to open, he looked to a farmer in Marshall County to create a super healthy chicken.

Spurlock found Jonathan Buttram to grow his chickens.

"I'm for treating the animals well, doing away with antibiotics and growing them happy with sunlight," said Buttram.

That's the attitude Spurlock was looking for. In chicken houses that normally hold 20,000, Buttram raised just 2,500 and allowed them to roam outside a little. He said they had fresh air and bedding and weren't breathing ammonia or methane.

Spurlock invited Buttram to be there when the restaurant opened in November, so he got a chance to taste the chicken he raised with care.

"When I took the first bite it was like, 'holy.' So now I know why they call it Holy Chicken because that's the best chicken sandwich I ever ate," Buttram said.

He had a little surprise for him with his name on the wall calling him "Farmer Jonathan." He said customers eating there recognized him and wanted to hear his story.

Buttram's story is how he believes current ways of mass producing chickens is unhealthy and needs to change.

"The industry is going to have to change to what the people want, not what the industry wants. People want a clean food that's healthy," he said.

Buttram said he's already in negotiations with Spurlock to supply 10 more restaurants he's looking to open in 2017.

