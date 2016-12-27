Post-Christmas is busiest time for Florence recycling center

The holiday rush doesn't just include malls. It's also the busiest time of year for recycling centers as they mash up all the wrapping paper and boxes that your gifts came in.

About 3,600 tons are recycled in Florence annually, but manager David Koonce of Florence Recycle Center said that number grows every year. And this week, they have four times the amount of recyclable items than on a normal day.

"The volume's been great. Obviously we're doing well in Florence," Koonce said. "It’s a little bit overwhelming. We'll eventually catch up, but it will take a little while."

Koonce said the recyclables come from all over Lauderdale County.

Florence Recycle Center doesn’t recycle Styrofoam, glass or certain plastics. But they'll take any jugs, metal, paper or even live Christmas trees. Koonce said there used to be a restriction on wrapping paper but not anymore.

Most of the workers are on a work release program, so it doesn't cost the city.

"It’s a way for them to give back to the community, so we are very proud of that program. It’s an alternate sentencing program and its worked really well for us," said Koonce.

Live Christmas trees left out on the curb in Florence will head to the landfill. If you want to recycle it, just d rop it off at the field across the street from the recycle center.

