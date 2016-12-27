Teen charged with disarming Decatur officer during struggle

An 18-year-old was taken to jail after fighting with an arresting officer Monday night, according to Decatur police.

Police say a female called 911 after getting a text from her ex-boyfriend saying he was in her apartment. She was in Huntsville at the time.

Police responded to her apartment shortly before 9:30 p.m. The responding officer said he heard several male subjects inside. He drew his service weapon from his holster and held it close to his body while waiting for back up to arrive.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Lucas Cardona Caspar, opened the front door. The officer reportedly announced himself as a Decatur police officer and ordered Caspar, three other males, and the ex-boyfriend to show him their hands.

The officer said Caspar tried to shove him out of the apartment. He said he pushed Caspar away from him, raised his weapon, and again ordered Caspar to show his hands.

The officer said Caspar then wrapped both of his hands around his gun, temporarily depriving him of the use of his pistol. He was able to regain control of the weapon after Caspar ripped the tactical light from the pistol during the struggle. He said the magazine release was pressed, resulting in the magazine falling out of his pistol.

Police say Caspar then fled the apartment. The officer caught up but was unable to put handcuffs on him during the struggle. A lengthy, violent struggle ensued, according to police.

Caspar was eventually taken into custody. The struggle continued until Caspar was finally taken into custody. He was charged with disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Caspar was transferred to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $16,000.00 bond.

