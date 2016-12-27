My Take - Project Roadblock

The issue of drinking and driving is a reality that can have fatal consequences. This is the 10 year anniversary of the Project Roadblock public service campaign. WAFF is once again participating to spread the message about not drinking and driving. According to a national survey, only eight percent of adults age 21 plus said they would be likely to drive home while buzzed. That's down nearly 50% from those surveyed in 2005. In my opinion even one person is too many. Project Roadblock and Buzzed Driving Awareness is at its highest level since the campaigns began. Public awareness as well as increased Law enforcement have helped keep our roads safer. Be smart over the holiday and don't drink and drive. The life you save just may be your own. I'm Dave Thomason, and from all of us at WAFF, have a safe and happy holiday season.

