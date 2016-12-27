WAFF 48 Holiday Blood Drive - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WAFF 48 Holiday Blood Drive

By Matt Chandler, Digital Marketing Director
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

There’s still time to help those in need this holiday season.

WAFF 48 and the American Red Cross have your opportunity to help others by giving the perfect gift - the gift of life.

Join us January 2, 2017 from 12:30 to 5:00pm at the Regal Hollywood 18 Theater in Huntsville located at 3312 S. Memorial Parkway. 

For every pint of blood donated, a toy will be bought for a child in need.

To schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Your blood donation could help save up to three lives.

