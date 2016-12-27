WAFF 48 Holiday Blood Drive

There’s still time to help those in need this holiday season.

WAFF 48 and the American Red Cross have your opportunity to help others by giving the perfect gift - the gift of life.

Join us January 2, 2017 from 12:30 to 5:00pm at the Regal Hollywood 18 Theater in Huntsville located at 3312 S. Memorial Parkway.

A toy 4 a pint (of blood)! Donate to @RedCross today & a toy is bought 4 a child in need! Details @waff48 & my fb. #donateblood #toys4kids pic.twitter.com/L1iaeB9BBu — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) January 2, 2017

For every pint of blood donated, a toy will be bought for a child in need.

To schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Your blood donation could help save up to three lives.

