2 charged with capital murder in teen's shooting at Sonic in Madison

Two people are in custody after Monday's fatal shooting at Sonic in Madison.

Madison police have charged Dacedric Deshun Ward, 22, and Trevor Davis Cantrell, 19, both of Huntsville with capital murder and first-degree robbery. They were taken to the Limestone County Jail.

Madison police responded to the Sonic on County Line Road just after 3 p.m. Monday. Officers said they found the victim in the parking lot. He had been shot once.

He later succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. Police identified him as 18-year-old Jason Ender West, of Madison.

Witness reports indicated a possible suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers found a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses.

The investigation revealed that West was shot during a robbery possibly involving an illegal narcotics transaction.

West's family, Kenneth West and Maureen Mack-West, released the following statement:

This was a senseless, brutal crime. Jason was our firstborn, our baby, our heart. He had just graduated and was headed to college to begin the rest of his life. That has been taken away from him, and from us. We are grateful to the Madison Police for their diligence and speed in catching the individuals who murdered our son in cold blood. We are heartbroken, and ask for privacy as we begin to pick up the shattered pieces of our lives.

WAFF 48 reporter Leah Jordan arrived on scene shortly after police.

2 civilian cars just left scene. 7 civilian cars still here, 4 Madison PD cars pic.twitter.com/lfmvhnxi6z — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) December 26, 2016

Attorneys have been appointed for both Ward and Cantrell who are being held without bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for January 9, 2017 at 1:30.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48