Morning Headlines: Warmer than normal, cooler late week

Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking

Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.

Russia: Focus is on faults, not terror, in plane crash probe

A pilot error or a technical fault - not terrorism - is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Black Sea, Russia's transport minister said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi.

Warmer than normal, cooler late week

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning with highs today near 70 and southeast winds at 10 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible today as the cold front approaches the Valley. Scattered showers are likely overnight into Tuesday. Highs near 60 on Tuesday. The front likely stalls to our south through the middle of the week, which will keep the clouds around.

