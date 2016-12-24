1 dead, 1 detained after incident at Huntsville apartments

Our state lawmakers are on spring break, but many families depending on them don't get that break. They are families impacted by autism.More >>
Our state lawmakers are on spring break, but many families depending on them don't get that break. They are families impacted by autism.More >>
No one was hurt when a train hit an 18-wheeler in Boaz Monday afternoon.More >>
No one was hurt when a train hit an 18-wheeler in Boaz Monday afternoon.More >>
The Marshall County Commission is asking the state to take a look at what they can do about a defunct garbage landfill.More >>
The Marshall County Commission is asking the state to take a look at what they can do about a defunct garbage landfill.More >>
Morgan County authorities say an inmate escaped from the hospital but was quickly recaptured Monday afternoon.More >>
Morgan County authorities say an inmate escaped from the hospital but was quickly recaptured Monday afternoon.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area into the late evening hours.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
A verdict reached on March 13 orders $3.75 million be paid to the victim’s family for compensatory damages, according to a news release from Hite and Stone Attorneys at Law.More >>
A verdict reached on March 13 orders $3.75 million be paid to the victim’s family for compensatory damages, according to a news release from Hite and Stone Attorneys at Law.More >>