1 dead, 1 detained after incident at Huntsville apartments

Huntsville police say a man died after going over a balcony at Creek Bend Terrace. (Source: WAFF)

A man has died after an incident at Creek Bend Terrace off Venona Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville police say they found the victim lying behind the complex. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a HEMSI spokesman.

Police are still investigating but believe the man may have gone over a balcony. They are still determining how it happened.

Police have one person in custody for questioning. No word on charges yet.

The coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old Winslow Brandon. He lived at the apartment.

