Tennessee woman raises $250K for ailing Texas boy

Christmas came early for one family in Texas thanks to a woman from Tennessee.

Summer Allmon of Fayetteville started a GoFundMe campaign for little Robert "Bubby" Contreras, who suffers from cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy. They raised more than $250,000 in just three days.

"We were matched through a Facebook group "I Run for Michael." The premise is we run for people who can't," Allmon said.

That's when she matched with the Contreras family.

"It was nerve-racking to go there and meet them in person. But within minutes, it was like I had known him my whole life. It was just a match made in heaven," said Allmon.

"Bubby is just pure love and light and joy, he is such a sweet soul, he's perfect in every way," she said.

Allmon decided to take things a step further and start a GoFundMe to help pay for his family's mounting medical bills. They raised $250,000 within three days.

She calls it the perfect Christmas story.

"His story touched everybody, and the Christmas spirit is all around us at this time of year and it helped open everybody up," she said.

