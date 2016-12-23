Tennessee woman raises $250K for ailing Texas boy - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tennessee woman raises $250K for ailing Texas boy

By Jake Berent, Reporter
Connect
Summer Allmon and Robert "Bubby" Contreras (Source: Summer Allmon) Summer Allmon and Robert "Bubby" Contreras (Source: Summer Allmon)
FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WAFF) -

Christmas came early for one family in Texas thanks to a woman from Tennessee.

Summer Allmon of Fayetteville started a GoFundMe campaign for little Robert "Bubby" Contreras, who suffers from cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy. They raised more than $250,000 in just three days.

"We were matched through a Facebook group "I Run for Michael." The premise is we run for people who can't," Allmon said.

That's when she matched with the Contreras family.

"It was nerve-racking to go there and meet them in person. But within minutes, it was like I had known him my whole life. It was just a match made in heaven," said Allmon.

"Bubby is just pure love and light and joy, he is such a sweet soul, he's perfect in every way," she said.

Allmon decided to take things a step further and start a GoFundMe to help pay for his family's mounting medical bills. They raised $250,000 within three days.

She calls it the perfect Christmas story.

"His story touched everybody, and the Christmas spirit is all around us at this time of year and it helped open everybody up," she said.

More of Allmon's interview can be sen in the video above. If viewing on a mobile device, click here to see it.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon storms

    First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon storms

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:56:43 GMT

    Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm quickly, despite the cloudiness, into the mid-70s by the afternoon. ?

    More >>

    Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm quickly, despite the cloudiness, into the mid-70s by the afternoon. ?

    More >>

  • Victims identified in Guntersville double shooting

    Victims identified in Guntersville double shooting

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:41:58 GMT
    Source: Guntersville PDSource: Guntersville PD

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

    The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.

    More >>

  • Overturned utility truck slows traffic on Pulaski Pike

    Overturned utility truck slows traffic on Pulaski Pike

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:33:23 GMT
    Utility truck overturns on Pulaski Pike (Source: WAFF)Utility truck overturns on Pulaski Pike (Source: WAFF)

    An overturned utility truck is slowing traffic on Pulaski Pike near Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. 

    More >>

    An overturned utility truck is slowing traffic on Pulaski Pike near Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly