Jackson County man killed in car crash with bridge

A Dutton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say Jerry Dee Pope, 74, was killed when the 2006 Chrysler he was driving left the roadway and struck a bridge. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jackson County 372 inside the Dutton city limits.

Pope was pronounced dead at the scene.

