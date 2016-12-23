Jackson County man killed in car crash with bridge - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County man killed in car crash with bridge

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
DUTTON, AL (WAFF) -

A Dutton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say Jerry Dee Pope, 74, was killed when the 2006 Chrysler he was driving left the roadway and struck a bridge. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jackson County 372 inside the Dutton city limits.

Pope was pronounced dead at the scene.

