Shoals gun advocates give holiday gifts to seniors

The Guntersville Police Department have released news details on a double shooting late Friday afternoon that left one man dead.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., when police from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call reporting two people had been shot on Edmonds Road.More >>
An overturned utility truck is slowing traffic on Pulaski Pike near Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.More >>
There are changes in traffic patterns on Redstone Arsenal Gate 9.
The final steps of opening up new Gate 9 started this month.More >>
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm quickly, despite the cloudiness, into the mid-70s by the afternoon. ?More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
A Florida woman plans to fight to keep a Blue Lives Matter flag flying in her front yard despite orders from her homeowners association to remove it.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
