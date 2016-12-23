Shoals gun advocates give holiday gifts to seniors - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Shoals gun advocates give holiday gifts to seniors

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Santa made a quick stop in the Shoals on Friday before one of the busiest nights of the year. A local gun rights advocacy group helped him hand out presents to senior centers.

Shoals Second Amendment went to nursing homes in the area to give away 150 bags of goodies. Second Amendment President Jeff Hopper said they wanted to target lower income seniors with folks without families.

The holiday gift bags provided blankets, hygiene supplies, cookies and games. Residents also received a handwritten Christmas card.

"It’s wonderful, from the bottom of my heart I appreciate everything," said Edith Nance.

"It makes me want to cry. It touches me. It really does, and I'm very thankful," said Betty Mauldin.

Shoals Second Amendment said about $4,000 was donated locally to make Santa for Seniors happen. They also gave out holiday bags to the Shoals Christian Children's Home.

"The more we can get the community involved, the more that we can do," Hopper said. Another place they.

