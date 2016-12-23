Gun merchant says sales are a growing trend in holiday shopping - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Gun merchant says sales are a growing trend in holiday shopping


DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

The manager at Mid-City Pawn in Decatur says gun sales are a growing trend in holiday shopping. He said another trend on the rise is firearms for females. He offered some tips to make those gun gift selections easier and safer.

Howard Godbee said many customers buying guns as gifts aren't typically firearm-savvy. For inexperienced users, he recommends the most simple firearms that can be used more safely with less training.

"There are a lot more questions involved, and we have to be sure to discuss what type of firearm they need, what it's going to be used for, and safety regulations," he said.

Godbee said it's extremely important to find out if the person you're buying for can legally posses a gun. Giving a gun to someone who can't carry one is a crime.

He said it's also important to find out as much as possible about what type of firearm fits their needs and experience.

Godbee said they continue to see more female customers or people buying guns for females each year. He said the most common intent is protection.

Godbee said women are much more educated and experienced when it comes to guns than in the past.

He said another present that goes well with a firearm is proper training. He said the staff Mid-City Pawn gives information about safety classes and firing ranges to new gun owners.

