Bill would expand water access to Alabama farmers

A north Alabama lawmaker is pushing for farmers to have expanded access to water in order to irrigate crops.

"Alabama is blessed with a lot of surface water flowing through the state," said Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr.

Currently, only farmers that own land bordering a river can use that water to irrigate. Orr wants to change this with new legislation so that any farmer can now use the river to irrigate no matter where his or her farm is located.

“Taking the Tennessee River for example,” said Orr. “Millions of gallons coming through every day.”

"It'll be a huge impact for us," said Gregory Bridgeforth, who owns a large farm in the Tennessee Valley. He believes the legislation makes a lot of sense.

"It'll help us through the dry years. And even when the year is not so dry, it'll help us to have the best crop that we can have," said Bridgeforth.

And those better crops is something Orr wants. Higher yields mean more money and more economic development. That helps push the rest of the state forward.

"We could become a bread basket for the country," said Orr.

Orr’s bill will only be for major rivers and will not include smaller creeks or bodies of water that don't have the availability to service a large number of farms.

