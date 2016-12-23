Car wreck causes power outage in Madison County

Huntsville Utilities confirms a car wreck was responsible for a power outage in the east Madison County area Friday afternoon.

Officials say two cars collided at University Drive and Ryland Pike. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles struck a utility pole. The resulting outage affected the area from Winchester Road south to U.S. 431 South and from Chapman Mountain east to Moontown Road.

Power was restored quickly.

Copyright 2016 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48